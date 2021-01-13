Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Daicel stock remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Daicel has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $7.60.
Daicel Company Profile
