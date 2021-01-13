DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.57 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $19.57 million and $807,342.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.