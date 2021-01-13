Cypress Capital Group Sells 419 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

