Cypress Capital Group Sells 295 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of ETN opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.