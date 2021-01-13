Cypress Capital Group Sells 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,196.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,860.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.