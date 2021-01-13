Cypress Capital Group Sells 109 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

GWW opened at $401.66 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

