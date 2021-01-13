Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
