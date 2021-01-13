Cypress Capital Group Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the last quarter.

PWR opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

