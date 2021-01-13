Cypress Capital Group Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

