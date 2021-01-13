Cypress Capital Group Buys Shares of 13,631 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

