Cypress Capital Group Acquires New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $204.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $206.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

