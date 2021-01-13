CX Institutional Sells 2,597 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,364,000 after purchasing an additional 321,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

