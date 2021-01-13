CX Institutional Sells 2,449 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.