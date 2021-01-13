CX Institutional Sells 19,442 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. 40,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

