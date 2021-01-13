CX Institutional Sells 12,330 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 855.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 74,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,651,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

