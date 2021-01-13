CX Institutional Purchases 135,986 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 93,783.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,277,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,040. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.