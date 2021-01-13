CX Institutional Invests $3.57 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 570,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,109. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.