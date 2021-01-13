CX Institutional Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,912,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 95,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $135.78.

