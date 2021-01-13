CX Institutional Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

