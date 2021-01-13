CX Institutional Has $2.06 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

