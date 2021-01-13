CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 17,179.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.88. 700,526 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.52.

