CX Institutional Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,737.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,765.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,607.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

