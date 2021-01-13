CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Apple stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

