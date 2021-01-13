CX Institutional Buys 598 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $405.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.92. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $409.16.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.