CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

