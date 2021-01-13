CX Institutional Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. 10,536,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,391. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

