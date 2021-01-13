CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $82.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. 5,601,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.