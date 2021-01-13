Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 136.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

