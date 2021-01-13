CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $95.89 on Monday. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 479,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.