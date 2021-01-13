Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $40.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.18 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $70.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $74.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $196.05 million, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $211.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

CYRX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 428,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

