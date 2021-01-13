Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 4.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

