CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAPL. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CrossAmerica Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

NYSE:CAPL opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $649.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $591.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.