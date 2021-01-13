Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

