Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $68.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $28,112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 44.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

