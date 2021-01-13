Crocs, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $28,112,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Crocs by 44.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

