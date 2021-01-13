CROAT Price Up 34.1% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $117,321.71 and approximately $16.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

