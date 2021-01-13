Critical Contrast: OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and PixarBio (OTCMKTS:PXRB)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and PixarBio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSpaWorld and PixarBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.42 -$41.03 million $0.16 58.75 PixarBio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PixarBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpaWorld.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PixarBio has a beta of -46.07, indicating that its share price is 4,707% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneSpaWorld and PixarBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 4 0 3.00 PixarBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than PixarBio.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and PixarBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67% PixarBio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats PixarBio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

PixarBio Company Profile

PixarBio Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company, focuses on the pre-clinical and clinical development of neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company researches and develops delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury. Its principal product platform is NeuroRelease for the therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute, and chronic pain in pre-clinical models. The company is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

