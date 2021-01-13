Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Up 5.7%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.37. 677,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 682,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.
Several research firms recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.
