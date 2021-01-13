Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Up 5.7%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.37. 677,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 682,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several research firms recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

