Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 4170797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.10.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.26.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 223.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.