Credits (CS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,812.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $53,812.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

