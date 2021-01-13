Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €450.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €395.00 ($464.71) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €373.54 ($439.46).

