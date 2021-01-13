Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

LON:RWA traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 521 ($6.81). The stock had a trading volume of 47,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. Robert Walters plc has a twelve month low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 614 ($8.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.16.

In other news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed acquired 12,000 shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

