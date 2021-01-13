Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAP. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,762. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth $6,695,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth $814,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.