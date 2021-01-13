Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRAWA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crawford United will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRAWA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

