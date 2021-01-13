Craig Hallum Increases GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $65.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.40 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.