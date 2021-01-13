Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,016,000 after buying an additional 461,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 501,374 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,178,000 after buying an additional 147,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,479,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.