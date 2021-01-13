Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.31. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,116. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.