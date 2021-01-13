Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys Shares of 41,509 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Unilever accounts for about 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Unilever by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,880. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

