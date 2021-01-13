Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. 28,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,564. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.