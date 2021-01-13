Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 861 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,628,000 after buying an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 3,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

